LaMelo Ball has owned Anthony Edwards in previous head-to-head matchups
It's been more than four years since the Timberwolves decided to take Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, which left Lamelo Ball for the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3. On Monday night, their teams will face each other for the seventh time. In the previous six meetings, Ball's Hornets have left the court with a win five times.
Ball has flat out outperformed Edwards on the offensive end in those games. The flashy point guard is averaging 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.0 steals in six career games against Edwards.
Edwards, meanwhile, has struggled in those matchups, averaging just 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals.
Ball is 30 of 60 on two-point shots and 15 of 39 from 3-point range in those meetings, while Edwards is 29 of 62 from two and 9 of 38 from 3. Here are their game-by-game numbers.
Date
Ball
Edwards
Feb. 12, 2021
20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists
21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Mar. 3, 2021
19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Nov. 26, 2021
10 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds
11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Feb. 15, 2022
22 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Feb. 24, 2023
32 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists
29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Jan. 22, 2024
18 points, 6 rebounds, 13 assists
9 points, 4 rebounds, 11 assists
This season, Ball is averaging 30.2 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, compared to Edwards at 28.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The rivalry renews at 8:10 p.m. CT inside Target Center.