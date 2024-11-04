All Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball has owned Anthony Edwards in previous head-to-head matchups

They'll meet for the seventh time since they were the first and third overall picks in the 2020 NBA draft.

Feb 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) works past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
It's been more than four years since the Timberwolves decided to take Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, which left Lamelo Ball for the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3. On Monday night, their teams will face each other for the seventh time. In the previous six meetings, Ball's Hornets have left the court with a win five times.

Ball has flat out outperformed Edwards on the offensive end in those games. The flashy point guard is averaging 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.0 steals in six career games against Edwards.

Edwards, meanwhile, has struggled in those matchups, averaging just 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals.

Ball is 30 of 60 on two-point shots and 15 of 39 from 3-point range in those meetings, while Edwards is 29 of 62 from two and 9 of 38 from 3. Here are their game-by-game numbers.

Date

Ball

Edwards

Feb. 12, 2021

20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists

21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Mar. 3, 2021

19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Nov. 26, 2021

10 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds

11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Feb. 15, 2022

22 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Feb. 24, 2023

32 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists

29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Jan. 22, 2024

18 points, 6 rebounds, 13 assists

9 points, 4 rebounds, 11 assists

This season, Ball is averaging 30.2 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, compared to Edwards at 28.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The rivalry renews at 8:10 p.m. CT inside Target Center.

