All Timberwolves

Maxi Kleber remains out for Lakers, Wolves' Rob Dillingham questionable for Game 1

LeBron James is listed as probable to play with a left hip flexor strain.

Nolan O'Hara

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber passes the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert defends during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 28, 2024.
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber passes the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert defends during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 28, 2024. / Kevin Jairaj / Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are both nearly at full strength entering their Western Conference first-round series, beginning with Saturday night's Game 1, which is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. CT tipoff in Los Angeles.

Maxi Kleber (foot) is the only player ruled out between the two teams for Game 1. He was one of the Lakers' additions in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, however, Kleber is yet to make his L.A. debut as he's been recovering from a foot surgery. Lakers coach J.J. Redick said this week that Kleber is now a full participant in shooting and conditioning drills.

There's not a clear timetable for his return, but it could potentially come during this series.

LeBron James (hip) is also on the Lakers' injury report, though he's listed as probable for the game. James did have a groin injury late this season, but when asked about it on Friday, James said he will be available to play on Saturday.

Rob Dillingham (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Wolves and is the only player on their injury report.

The Wolves and Lakers kick off their postseason at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries