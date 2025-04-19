Maxi Kleber remains out for Lakers, Wolves' Rob Dillingham questionable for Game 1
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are both nearly at full strength entering their Western Conference first-round series, beginning with Saturday night's Game 1, which is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. CT tipoff in Los Angeles.
Maxi Kleber (foot) is the only player ruled out between the two teams for Game 1. He was one of the Lakers' additions in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, however, Kleber is yet to make his L.A. debut as he's been recovering from a foot surgery. Lakers coach J.J. Redick said this week that Kleber is now a full participant in shooting and conditioning drills.
There's not a clear timetable for his return, but it could potentially come during this series.
LeBron James (hip) is also on the Lakers' injury report, though he's listed as probable for the game. James did have a groin injury late this season, but when asked about it on Friday, James said he will be available to play on Saturday.
Rob Dillingham (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Wolves and is the only player on their injury report.
The Wolves and Lakers kick off their postseason at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.