Naz Reid strengthens Sixth Man of the Year case with statement performance

Timberwolves forward Naz Reid looks like a serious candidate to win his second Sixth Man of the Year award after recording a season-high 33 points on Monday night against the Bulls. According to the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, his top competition is former Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Latest odds as of Dec. 30

Player Team Odds Nickeil Alexander-Walker Atlanta Hawks +350 Anthony Black Orlando Magic +550 Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat +750 Naz Reid Minnesota Timberwolves +1000

Reid is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 26.8 minutes per game this season. He's shooting 44.7% from the field, 36.1% from three-point range and 76.7% from the free-throw line. At +1000 odds, his implied probablity for winning the award is 9.09%.

Alexander-Walker is rightfully the heavy favorite, averaging a career-high 20.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He has taken a huge leap in production in his first season with the Hawks after leaving Minnesota as a free agent last offseason.

Black and Jaquez are averaging 15.5 points and 16.4 points per game, respectively, and their overall numbers are much closer to Reid's. The biggest thing lending in Reid's favor could be the fact that NAW has started 25 of 32 games this season. In order to qualify for the Sixth Man of the Year award, you must come off the bench more games than you start.

After a slow start to the season, Reid has had a great December with 16.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 45.2% shooting from the field, and a 37.7% mark from beyond the arc. He's averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game so far this season.

The Hawks are rumored to be shopping Trae Young in potential trades, which could open the door for NAW to be a full-time starter in Atlanta. If that happens, the award would become wide open and Reid could quickly rise up the odds market.

After winning the award in 2023-24, Reid could become only the sixth person in NBA history to win Sixth Man of the Year multiple times. He would join Kevin McHale, Ricky Pierce, Detlef Schrempf, Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams. Minnesota continues to be mentioned in potential trade discussions, and Reid continues to improve throughout the season.

