Wolves' Rudy Gobert questionable for Hornets game with ankle sprain
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Sunday.
Gobert is the first notable Wolves player on the injury report so far this season. He presumably picked up this ankle issue in Saturday's loss to the Spurs.
Six games into the season, Gobert is averaging 10.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks on just over 33 minutes per night. The reigning and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, who turned 32 this summer, is still the centerpiece of the Wolves' defense. He's also been more of a lob threat on offense this year, as players like Donte DiVincenzo have shown a willingness to find him on alley-oops. It's early, but Gobert is shooting 74 percent from the free-throw line this year, which is a jump from his career mark of 64 percent.
Friday night's thrilling, nationally-televised win over the Nuggets included the full Gobert experience. He got in a scuffle after being dunked on by Denver's Christian Braun, but sealed the Wolves' win with a couple big defensive possessions and two clutch free throws in the final minute.
If Gobert can't play against Charlotte, Naz Reid would likely slide into the starting lineup, with Luka Garza in line for rotation minutes as the only true center available to head coach Chris Finch.
The 3-3 Wolves and 2-4 Hornets are set to tip off shortly after 8 p.m. CT at Target Center on Monday.