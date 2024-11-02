Wolves win over Nuggets came with the full Rudy Gobert experience
The Timberwolves' win on Friday night over the Nuggets came with the full Rudy Gobert experience. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year sealed the game with big plays on both ends of the floor, but the narrative seems to be focused on one play.
The game heated up when Nuggets guard Christian Braun dunked on Gobert with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Gobert-hate brigade obviously highlighted this play as more reason why he's overrated, but both players were assessed technical fouls and it seemed to ignite a strong finish from the Wolves.
"He dunked on me," Gobert said after the game when asked about what caused the altercation.
"The reason I get so hyped up after that is, that's the best rim protector in the NBA. So making a play on the best rim protector in the NBA doesn't happen often," Braun said after the game. "I got him once and he got me too. ... They got the win, so obviously Rudy gets the win today."
Gobert and the Timberwolves responded with a 10-0 run to finish the game. He had a big stop on Braun later in the quarter, who then fouled him. Minnesota's All-Star big man hit two huge free throws and clamped up Nikola Jokic to finish the game.
"Gobert just played as big as he is, clutched up at FT line, suffocated Joker’s final try. I like this team even more with Julius and DD," Skip Bayless posted on X after the game.
Gobert finished the game with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, but that will never be enough for his detractors. He roams the paint every game, he's gotten dunked on before and he will get dunked on again. He does so much that doesn't always show up in the box score, but Friday night showed why he is so valuable to the Timberwolves' success.