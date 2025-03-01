3 things that stood out from the Wolves' Friday night loss to the Jazz
The Timberwolves had a favorable matchup on Friday night against the Western Conference's last-place Jazz, but they weren't able to take advantage. With Anthony Edwards suspended, and Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle remained out due to injury, there was plenty to take away from the short-handed Wolves' performance.
Mike Conley Jr.'s offensive output
All the way back in November, it was evident that 37-year-old Conley is past his best basketball, but despite his struggles, February was arguably his best month of the season. He averaged 8.9 points and 5.4 assists, both month-long highs for this campaign. He fell back into some scoring struggles, as he was the only Wolves starter with less than 12 points on Saturday, and he finished with three.
It's fair to assume Chris Finch will likely slide Donte DiVincenzo back into the starting lineup as he works back from injury, which will provide some much-needed firepower from Edwards' backcourt mate when everyone is in the lineup. Conley provides Minnesota with veteran experience, and he will not make many mistakes, but the much bigger question becomes how Finch will approach Conley and Dillingham's minutes when Edwards is back in the lineup.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is really good at basketball
The Wolves' decision to trade up for Dillingham stole all the headlines, but their second first-round looks like a steal. Shannon made his first career start on Friday, and he ran with the opportunity. In 28 minutes, he finished with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists on 7-16 shooting from the field and a 5-8 mark from beyond the arc.
In the last three games, he is now averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He didn't play more than 15 minutes in an NBA game until Feb. 12, but he has proven that he belongs in Minnesota's rotation going forward. It presents another challenging situation for Finch, as they continue to get DiVincenzo, Randle and Gobert back from injury.
Naz Reid
Since Randle's last game on Jan. 30, Friday night was the ninth time Reid scored more than 20 points and the third time he scored more than 23. He finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists on 10-25 shooting from the field and 6-15 shooting from three.
In the 13 games in February without Randle, Reid averaged 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 42.9/33.6/86.1 shooting splits. Friday night wasn't his best game of the season, but it was more evidence that Finch will have another lineup conundrum when Randle returns from injury.
The Timberwolves were touted as having one of the deepest rosters in the league before the season and Friday night's game against the Jazz might've presented more questions than answers for what their rotation could look like down the final stretch of the regular season.
