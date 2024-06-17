5 players the Timberwolves could target with the mid-level exception
Heading into the offseason, the Timberwolves are well over the salary cap but they still have the mid-level exception of $5.18 million to add someone in free agency. Who are some players they could target at that price point?
Patrick Beverley
If the Timberwolves lose Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin in free agency, they will be in the market for a backup points guard. Now 35 years old, Beverley was on the books for around $2 million last season, so a reunion with Minnesota could make a lot of sense, at least from a basketball standpoint, for both sides.
Dennis Smith Jr.
As a former top-10 pick, Dennis Smith Jr. has had an up-and-down career, but he has proven to be a more than capable backup point guard. He averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 18.9 minutes per game last season for the Nets. He is only 26 years old and could be a solid fit with the Wolves.
Torrey Craig
If Minnesota loses Kyle Anderson to free agency this offseason, they will need to find a versatile wing defender as a replacement. Craig, 33, is the prototypical journeyman 3-and-D player who can fit into any team's rotation. He averaged 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.2% from 3 this season with Chicago.
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dinwiddie played for the veteran minimum last season with the Lakers. It was hit first season averaging less than 10 points per game in a full season since 2016-17. He's only 30 years old, and with a bounce-back season he could be exactly what the Timberwolves need with a primary ball-handler with scoring punch off the bench.
Kris Dunn
As a former Timberwolves lottery pick, Dunn has had a career resurgence in Utah. Last season he averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game off the bench in 18.9 minutes per game. He's still only 29 years old and both sides could pursue a homecoming.