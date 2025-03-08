Alan Horton to call Wolves-Spurs on TV Sunday, Paul Allen has radio call
The Timberwolves are mixing things up with the television and radio broadcasts of their home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.
With TV play-by-play announcer Michael Grady unavailable due to an ESPN assignment, longtime radio announcer Alan Horton will step into Grady's shoes for the TV broadcast, which will be available on FanDuel Sports Network North and local NBC affiliate KARE 11. He'll be joined by analyst Jim Petersen, who has been a fixture on Timberwolves TV broadcasts for over two decades. In previous instances this season when Grady has been away to call a game for ESPN, Marney Gellner has gotten the nod on FDSN.
In Horton's place, Minnesota Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen will have the call of the game on 100.3 KFAN and iHeartRadio, where he'll be paired with analyst Kevin Lynch.
Horton and Petersen have previously called games together, including recent postseason contests where the only TV broadcast is the national one.
Sunday's game is a 7 p.m. central time start at Target Center. It pits the 36-29 Wolves, who are riding a four-game winning streak, against the 26-35 Spurs. The Spurs are without star center Victor Wembanyama, who will miss the remainder of this season with "deep vein thrombosis" in his right shoulder.
At the same time on Sunday, Grady will be calling the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN.
