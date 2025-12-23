Knicks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23
For the second and final time in the regular season, the New York Knicks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, this time at Target Center in Minnesota.
The Knicks won the first meeting between these teams in dominant fashion at MSG, and they’ve only lost two home games all season. Going on the road has been a little tougher for Jalen Brunson and company, as they’re actually under .500 in 11 road games so far.
Plus, Brunson and OG Anunoby have been ruled out for this matchup, leaving the Knicks without two massive pieces of their rotation.
As for the Timberwolves, they pulled off a signature win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday before knocking off Milwaukee on Sunday evening. The Wolves are now 19-10 in the 2025-26 season and have won back-to-back games with Anthony Edwards (foot) back in the lineup.
Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as slight favorites in this matchup, but can they cover at home? Minnesota has won 11 of 16 matchups at Target Center in the young season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player to watch in the prop market and a prediction for this battle between two likely playoff teams.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +6.5 (-105)
- Timberwolves -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +215
- Timberwolves: -265
Total
- 225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Knicks record: 20-8
- Timberwolves record: 19-10
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Jalen Brunson – out
- Miles McBride – out
- Landry Shamet – out
- Pacome Dadiet – out
- Guerschon Yabusele – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Joan Beringer – out
- Joe Ingles – out
- Jaden McDaniels – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3-Pointers Made
This is a great matchup for Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo – a former Knick – who has gotten red hot from 3 as of late.
DiVincenzo has made four or more 3-pointers in four of his last five games and seven total games this month. He’s now shooting 38.4 percent from deep on 8.2 attempts per game. On top of that, DiVincenzo went 5-for-11 from 3 in his first meeting with the Knicks this season.
New York has struggled to defend the 3-ball, ranking 25th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and 21st in opponent 3-point percentage. DiVincenzo has one of the greenest lights in the NBA, so he should be able to take advantage of his former team on Tuesday night.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have struggled on the road this season, going 5-6 straight up, and they haven’t looked great since the NBA Cup.
New York needed a Jalen Brunson winner to beat the Indiana Pacers, then lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back. After that, the Knicks fell behind early before rallying to beat the Miami Heat at home on Sunday.
So, New York hasn’t exactly played its best basketball, and one has to wonder if fatigue is starting to set in. Now, with Brunson and Anunoby out, the Knicks are sizable dogs in this matchup.
Meanwhile, the Wolves have won eight of their last 10 games to get to nine games over .500, although they failed to cover against the Milwaukee Bucks in their last matchup. Still, I think the Timberwolves are worth a look to win this game, especially with the Knicks clearly eyeing a huge Christmas Day matchup on Thursday.
New York won the first meeting between these teams, but they have split their season series every year dating back to the 2020-21 season.
I lean with the Wolves at home on Tuesday night.
Pick: Timberwolves -6.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
