Another reputable report connects a bold line from Minnesota Timberwolves to Kevin Durant
Is it just a matter of time before Kevin Durant is playing alongside Anthony Edwards in Minnesota?
That's probably a stretch, but another insider dropped a story Monday adding to the pile of reputable reports suggesting Minnesota was really trying to acquire Durant before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline.
According to insider Jake Fischer, via Marc Stein's Substack, the Wolves' interest was "serious enough" that they "were working the phones in hopes of finding avenues to get under the NBA’s second luxury tax apron and then be able to aggregate contracts, all with the intent of landing Durant and his $51 million salary this season next to his Olympic running mate Anthony Edwards."
Minnesota, due to luxury tax restrictions, wouldn't have been able to trade for Durant without first getting below the second apron of the luxury tax.
According to Spotrac, the Timberwolves have $202.4 million committed in player salaries in 2024-25. The luxury tax threshold is $170.8 million, with teams reaching the first apron at $178.1 million and the second apron at $188.9 million. That means Minnesota would've needed to shed about $13 million just to start a realistic conversation with Phoenix about Durant.
Fisher added in his column that going after Durant strayed from Minnesota's original presumed plan to trade Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo under the premise that doing so could free up enough space to reach contract extensions with Naz Reid and Nickeil-Alexander Walker.
Trading for Durant would've changed the narrative, but Fischer says Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly "couldn't resist pursuing the Durant opportunity."
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Minnesota sports content
Clearly, the table is set for the Wolves and Suns to revisit Durant trade discussions after the season.
"He's probably going to get traded this summer," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said recently. "He knows it. The Suns know it. The rest of the league knows it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty."
If Minnesota can get below the second apron, they could try to trade for him again. What that looks like is anybody's guess, but if the Suns know Durant wants out, then it's possible that a team like the Timberwolves would have leverage in trying to acquire him.
"We'll see what happens with the Phoenix Suns down the stretch. If they do not play well, that affects the asking price. There's just a lot of things that go into it," Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski said on his latest podcast.
"I think a deal is easier to make this summer than it was over trade deadline. It does not mean it will happen, but I would imagine that Ant playfully says, 'Just hang in there big fella, we'll come and get you.' They may have had those conversations [during All-Star weekend]."
Obviously, this summer has a chance to be very entertaining for Wolves fans.