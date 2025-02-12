Insider: Suns Will Trade Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- All signs point towards the upcoming off-season being a rocky one for the Phoenix Suns.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst took to ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday morning to further speak on what could be an impending breakup between Kevin Durant - who became just the 8th player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points - and the Suns.
From Windhorst:
"He's probably going to get traded this summer.
"He knows it. The Suns know it. The rest of the league knows it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty."
Durant had previously stated his desire to retire in Phoenix and has shown few indications of being unhappy in this current situation - team governor Mat Ishbia echoed the same sentiments as to desiring that Durant retire as a member of the franchise.
Recent trade talks that Durant was reportedly "blindsided" by could very well have changed the dynamic here - as there could now be outside factors such as shaken trust that come into play over the summer.
It could also make the most sense for Phoenix to move on as well - although that isn't a desired outcome by any means, trading Durant is the only real path towards rebuilding an asset pool that has become depleted over recent years.
Windhorst won't say that a potential trade is set in stone, however.
"While I would never make an ironclad prediction, I would expect Durant and the Suns this summer to work together to find a new home," said Windhorst.
"He has one year left on his contract, which would give him control as to where that would be."
While it does seem that a trade will be the ultimate result of this saga, there is still a chance for potential reconciliation - and perhaps a Bradley Beal trade can be revisited over the summer as well in a last-ditch effort to build a more balanced roster around the Durant/Booker duo.
Durant does have the power to sign a contract extention this summer - but also can dictate where he goes in a trade, with the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat as potential destinations that make the most sense.
In ironic fashion, the Suns and Durant are set to face off with the Rockets tonight in the final game before the week-long All-Star break.