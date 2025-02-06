Anthony Edwards scores 49 as Wolves pull away to beat short-handed Bulls
The Minnesota Timberwolves made things far more difficult than they needed to be, but they nevertheless came away with a 127-108 victory over the short-handed Chicago Bulls Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
With the Bulls (22-30) down Lonzo Ball, Zach Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Adama Sanogo and Dalen Terry, all out due to injury or coach's decision, the Wolves (28-23) looked like they were going to pull away from the opening tipoff. The opening possession didn't bode well for Chicago as the Wolves grabbed four offensive rebounds in a sequence that eventually resulted in a Jaden McDaniels 3-pointer. Billy Donovan called a timeout just 36 seconds in.
That didn't stall the early offensive momentum for Minnesota, which jumped out to a lead as large as 21 points in the opening frame. Anthony Edwards scored 14 of his game-high 49 points in the quarter, and it was all Wolves early on.
But Minnesota eventually found itself in a dogfight with Chicago. The Bulls battled back to take leads in both the second and third quarters, and it was just a two-point Minnesota lead at halftime and a four-point lead after the third quarter, despite Edwards exploding for 20 points in the third frame. It was another uninspiring defensive effort from the Wolves.
In addition to the 49 points, Edwards finished with nine rebounds and three assists.
And frustrations started to boil over throughout the third quarter. Edwards picked up his 12th technical foul of the season early in the quarter; if a player gets 16 techs in a season, it's an automatic one-game suspension. Later in the third quarter, McDaniels also picked up a technical foul, as completely unnecessary as it gets, for keeping the ball away from officials.
But after two-and-a-half quarters of lackluster play, the Wolves slowly started to pull away in the fourth quarter, including a 13-2 run that gave Minnesota a 17-point lead. Naz Reid had another strong game starting in place of an injured Julius Randle. Reid posted a double-double, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. McDaniels scored 12
Colby White led the Bulls with 20 points.
After the run gave Minnesota a convincing lead late, Edwards was hunting to get to 50 points while sitting at 48. After a series of misses, with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left, Edwards was fouled and went to the free-throw line for two shots. The Target Center crowd was shouting "MVP" chants as he went to the line, but Edwards missed the front end, getting to 49.
Edwards never ended up getting there. Despite leaving him in for a few more trips up the court, Chris Finch subbed in the end of the bench with 59 seconds remaining. Edwards still got a rousing ovation from the crowd as he was subbed off.