Anthony Edwards slammed for Game 4 showing: 'That's not acceptable'
When you've established yourself as a superstar like Anthony Edwards has, you're judged on a different standard. After scoring only 16 points in Monday's pivotal Game 4, the national media are disappointed in what they saw from Edwards.
Edwards finished with 16 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 5-of-13 overall, including 1-of-7 from three-point range. He also had five turnovers in 41 minutes and the Wolves lost 128-126.
"I was way more disappointed in Ant last night in the second half. Dejected at times, disinterested at times, and as much as I love him, that's not something I expect," The Ringer's Ryen Russillo said on his podcast. "You want to have a bad shooting night? Fine. But, he just wasn't aggressive enough, because I think he was so frustrated with what was happening."
Oklahoma City is a historically great defensive team, and it's obvious that a combination of Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams has seriously frustrated Edwards throughout the series. In four games, he's averaging 24.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 49.3% shooting, but it's been clear that there's one more step he needs to take to be at an MVP level like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Much of the criticism about Edwards' performance in Game 4 revolves around the fact that he had only one shot in the first quarter, and only one more in the second quarter before attempting 11 shots in the second half.
"Jaden McDaniels of the T-Wolves had more shots than Ant. That can't happen," Colin Cowherd said. "You can't be the face of the league and get one shot in the first quarter of the biggest game of the playoffs. Can't do it. Not interested in excuses."
McDaniels finished Game 4 with 15 shot attempts compared to Edwards' 13, which tied for his fewest this postseason. Edwards is only 23 years old and this year is his second trip to the Western Conference Finals, but Monday's performance left people wanting more from one of the brightest stars in the league.