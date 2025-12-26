Christmas OT thriller as Jokic explodes, Ant hits tying 3 before ejection

The performance of the year might've coincided with the game of the year in the NBA, as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a 16-point deficit to force overtime, only to blow a nine-point lead with three minutes to go in overtime and lose to the Denver Nuggets, 142-138, on Christmas night.

Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with at least 50 points, 15 assists, and 15 rebounds. He finished with 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 16 assists, while shooting 15 of 21 from the floor and 22 of 23 at the free-throw line.

The game was filled with incredible moments, perhaps none brighter than Anthony Edwards' game-tying three-pointer with 1.1 seconds to go from the corner to force overtime. His catch-and-shoot, turnaround three, completed a rally that saw Minnesota tie the game after trailing 106-91 with under six minutes to play.

Overtime was madness.

Edwards, who finished with 44 points, buried a three to give the Wolves a 124-115 lead with 2:59 remaining. The Nuggets called a timeout, and they responded by hitting threes on three consecutive possessions, including two by Jokic, to cut the deficit to 126-124 with 2:01 to play.

Denver wound up scoring 27 points in overtime after being outscored 9-0 in the first two minutes. Jokic had 18 of his 56 points in overtime.

That's not all. With 30 seconds to play, Edwards was ejected when he was whistled for his second technical foul when he messed with Jokic — grabbing his hands — as Jokic was preparing to shoot free throws. Edwards earned his first technical foul earlier in the game when he slapped the ball out of bounds to delay the game.

As Edwards exited the court, he appeared to point at the three referees in an act of disagreement. He was, in fact, ejected in a three-point game with 30 seconds to go in overtime of a nationally televised game on Christmas Day.

Scott Foster needs to be investigated man. Anthony Edwards pointing at all the refs after getting ejected from a 3 point game in overtime.

pic.twitter.com/9EMxx5No3D — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 26, 2025

Minnesota was called for 27 fouls compared to 18 for Denver, though the Nuggets only attempted two more free throws than the Wolves, 32 to 30.

