Chris Finch provides injury updates on DiVincenzo, Randle, Gobert
The Timberwolves and Lakers go head-to-head in a potential playoff preview Thursday night in Los Angeles, but Minnesota will again be down at least two starters as Julius Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (back spasms) have been ruled out.
Is Donte DiVincenco (turf toe) going to play for the first time since Jan. 15?
"We'll see. He's close and he's been going through live and full practices now and we'll see how he reacted to yesterday's practice," head coach Chris Finch said on KFAN-FM 100.3. "He is very, very close."
Finch said DiVincenzo will likely be on a minutes restriction when he returns, though he didn't say how many minutes.
What about Randle and Gobert?
"Both of them are also close. We don't anticipate either of them in the near-near future," Finch said, "but they're both going in the right direction—so hopefully we'll be able to get those guys back soon, too."
The Wolves and Lakers are scheduled to tip at about 9:40 p.m. CT.