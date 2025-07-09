Cubs players do double take as Wolves’ Anthony Edwards runs stairs at Target Field
Little did anyone watching Tuesday night's baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs know that information about Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards would be unveiled — but that's exactly what happened when Cubs television announcer Boog Sciambi shared an interesting tidbit from his day at the ballpark in Minneapolis.
[Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was during] pregame wearing kind of a peach, pinkish-colored spike, and they were the Anthony Edwards 1 (Ant's signature AE1 shoe)," Sciambi said. "Anthony Edwards, the outstanding player for the Timberwolves — he was actually in the ballpark running stairs today. All the players during early BP were looking from afar, 'Is that him? I think that's him.'"
Edwards, 23, is clearly putting in the work ahead of the 2025-26 season. He's led Minnesota to back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals, and the pressure on him entering his age-24 season — his sixth in the NBA — is greater than ever after the Wolves lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker and are otherwise running it back with largely the same roster.
On top of that, Edwards will have to guide the Wolves through a Western Conference field that might be the toughest it has been since Minnesota drafted Edwards first overall in 2020.
Can Edwards elevate his game to the level required to be a top-four team in the West next season? That remains to be seen, but running stairs in 85-degree heat at Target Field in the middle of July is a pretty good indication that he's willing to do everything it takes to get there.