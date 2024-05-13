Did Rudy Gobert really flash the money sign again during Game 4?
Accusations are running wild on social media after Rudy Gobert did something with his hands late in Minnesota's Game 4 loss to the Nuggets Sunday night.
Despite the video being quite unclear, there are numerous media outlets accusing Gobert of flashing the money sign with his hands similar to how he did during a March 8 game between the Timberwolves and Cavaliers that resulted in the NBA hammering the big man with a $100,000 fine.
Did he actually flash the money sign with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter Sunday night after he was called for a foul? You be the judge. Watch the video:
Gobert pushed Jamal Murray to grab a rebound and the refs caught him in the act and called the foul. The alleged money sign happened in a split second as Gobert walked to the other end of the court, and TNT's cameras caught the moment on video.
Gobert was fined $100,000 for his March 8 money sign moment against Cleveland, and he bit the bullet on that one by saying he would welcome any fine the NBA had in mind because he believes gambling is influencing decisions officials are making on the court.
"I'll bite the bullet again," Gobert said March 8. "I'll be the bad guy. I'll take the fine, but I think it's hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger but it shouldn't feel that way."
What cannot be ignored is that Scott Foster was the crew chief for Game 4 between the Wolves and Nuggets, just as he was for the March 8 game between the Wolves and Cavaliers. Foster and the officials didn't react to Gobert's alleged reaction Sunday night, but now that the moment is going viral it'll be interesting to see if the league has anything to say about it.
The series between Minnesota and Denver is tied 2-2 ahead of Game 5 in Dener at 9:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.