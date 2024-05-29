Did Timberwolves catch bad breaks at the end of Game 4 against Mavericks?
The Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night in Dallas, but the last two minutes of the game weren’t without controversy as the Timberwolves appeared to be whistled for a couple questionable calls late.
One of those questionable calls came when Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out with 1 minute, 38 seconds remaining after being whistled for a foul on a 3-point attempt from Luka Doncic, who made all three free throws to cut the Mavericks’ deficit to 100-95.
On the play, Doncic leaned into Towns to draw the foul, which typically results in a no call since a rules change ahead of the 2021-22 season. Offensive players are no longer allowed to initiate contact to draw shooting fouls; instead, if the contact is marginal, it should result in no call.
But the NBA’s last two-minute report determined that the officials made the correct call, explaining that “Doncic draws Towns into the air towards him and contact occurs while he is in a shooting motion.” Essentially, it was a correct call because of the movement in from Towns.
While that call was deemed correct, the last two-minute report found that Doncic’s 3-pointer with 13.2 seconds remaining, in which he drew a foul from Anthony Edwards, should not have counted because, “Edwards fouls Doncic before he has gathered the ball, extending his hand across Doncic’s arm as he attempts to gather.”
Instead of a made 3 that cut the Mavs’ deficit to 103-100 and an ensuing free throw — which Doncic missed — Doncic should have been shooting a pair of free throws as the Mavericks were in the bonus. Even if Doncic made both, it would have remained a two-possession game.
In the end, any controversial calls didn’t matter as Naz Reid made a layup with 11 seconds remaining as the Timberwolves held on for the victory to stave off elimination and force a Game 5 back in Minneapolis Thursday night. Tipoff at Target Center is set for 7:30 p.m.