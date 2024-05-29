Timberwolves stave off elimination with Game 4 victory over Mavericks
The Timberwolves fought the Dallas Mavericks down to the wire in three straight games, and in each they faltered in the waning minutes on their way to three straight defeats.
Turns out the fourth time was the charm.
Karl-Anthony Towns rebounded in a big way as the Timberwolves held on late to beat the Mavericks 105-100 in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night in Dallas. That means they staved off elimination and will force a Game 5 back in Minneapolis on Thursday.
The Mavericks lead the series 3-1.
Towns made three of the biggest shots of the game, the most important of which was a 3-pointer that put the Timberwolves up 98-92 with 2 minutes, 53 seconds remaining. That came after he hit a pair of fourth-quarter 3s that gave the Timberwolves a five-point lead with five minutes to go.
Towns was the subject of much criticism after the first three games of the series as he struggled mightily with his shot, but he didn't struggle Tuesday, scoring 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting.
Towns was 4 for 5 from 3-point range.
His partner in crime, Anthony Edwards, had a pretty big night, too. Edwards followed up with a layup with under two minutes remaining to put the Wolves up 100-92. It wasn't quite over there as the Mavs cut it to three after a layup from Kyrie Irving with under a minute to go in the game.
Edwards came back and hit a big-time jumper to push it back to 102-97 with 38.3 seconds to play.
Luka Doncic hit a big-time 3 and was fouled with a chance to cut it to two points with 13 seconds remaining. But he missed the free throw and the Timberwolves got a bucket in the paint from Naz Reid on the other end to officially seal the game. It wasn't easy, but the Wolves were able to close.
Edwards got the Wolves started with 14 first-quarter points, and he was once again intentional about getting downhill and collapsing the Mavericks defense. That opened doors for the likes of Towns and Mike Conley, who got off to a fast start, scoring 13 of his 14 points in the first half.
Edwards finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Irving had a relatively quite night with 16 points, but Doncic was his usual self, posting a triple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. But this time it was the Wolves' duo that closed the deal.
It's the first time the Timberwolves have been able to close out a game against the Mavericks, and it keeps their NBA Finals hopes alive. They'll still need to make history if they hope to accomplish their end goal of a championship as no team has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit.