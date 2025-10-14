Dilingham, Juzang star as Wolves crush Chinese team by 60 points
- Minnesota rested all five starters and three bench players on Monday night.
- Dillingham led the way with 27 points while Juzang continued his hot shooting.
Minnesota rested its star players in Monday night's preseason game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, and it's a good thing they did because the backups beat the brakes off the team from the Chinese Basketball Association by 60 points.
Final score: Timberwolves 134, Guangzhou 74.
The Loong-Lions have numerous former NBA players on the roster, including Frank Kaminsky, Tim Frazier, Victor Oladipo, Justin Holliday, and Deonte Burton. Kaminsky last played in the NBA in 2023; Frazier has been out of the NBA since 2022; Oladipo has been out since 2023; Holiday since 2024; and Burton since 2023.
Dillingham, Shannon the only regulars to play
The Timberwolves are nine or 10 players deep this season, and all five starters and three options off the bench didn't play against the Loong-Lions: Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jaylen Clark.
That opened the door for a starting five of Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., Bones Hyland, Leonard Miller, and rookie first-round pick Joan Beringer.
Dillingham played 28 minutes and finished with 27 points and nine assists. He shot 10 of 14 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range.
Shannon Jr. continued his impressive preseason with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He buried four of the six three-pointers he attempted. In his last three games, he's 9 of 12 from deep.
Miller, who hasn't been able to crack the rotation behind Randle, Reid, and Gobert, had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Beringer also posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Head coach Chris Finch made it fairly clear this week that Beringer will need to be patient early in the season because he probably won't be in the nightly rotation.
Juzang earning a roster spot?
Johnny Juzang is making a case for himself to make the 15-man roster. The 6-foot-5 guard, who spent his first three seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, had 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He was 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three.
Right now, there appear to be 13 roster locks and two spots up for grabs. Minnesota could give those roster spots to two-way players like Rocco Zikarsky, Enrique Freeman, or Tristen Newton, but they don't have to because two-way contracts don't count towards the 15-player roster.
Current roster locks:
- Mike Conley
- Anthony Edwards
- Jaden McDaniels
- Julius Randle
- Rudy Gobert
- Naz Reid
- Donte DiVincenzo
- Terrence Shannon Jr.
- Rob Dillingham
- Jaylen Clark
- Bones Hyland
- Joan Beringer
- Joe Ingles
- TBD
- TBD
The door is certainly open for Juzang, who has made 15-of-25 threes (60%) through four games.
- Juzang vs. Nuggets: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3-7 3FG
- Juzang vs. Pacers: 20 points, 6-8 3FG
- Juzang vs. Knicks: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2-4 3FG
- Juznag vs. Loons-Lions: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals , 4-6 3FG