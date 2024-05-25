Draymond Green continues to use TNT platform to criticize Rudy Gobert
Draymond Green just can’t get his mind off Rudy Gobert.
Green, the Golden State Warriors forward who’s been featured on TNT’s Inside the NBA halftime and postgame show, has been taking jabs at Gobert every chance he gets this postseason.
Whether it's been ripping Gobert for his defense during big games from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic — who wasn't even Gobert's matchup — in the second round to suggesting on his podcast that the Wolves should bench Gobert in favor of Kyle Anderson, Green has shown clear animosity toward the Timberwolves big man. It's beyond bordering on a personal vendetta.
That of course continued following a 109-108 Timberwolves loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. Gobert was the center of attention as he was defending Luka Doncic as he hit a go-ahead stepback 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to win the game for the Mavericks and give them a 2-0 series lead.
Fans at Target Center rightly haven't been pleased with Green's comments about their beloved big man, so Green has been showered with boos and "Draymond sucks" chants throughout the TNT pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Green responded in kind after hearing the chants Friday.
"Rudy sucks, not me. What did I do?" Green said on TNT. "I didn't do anything."
That came after Green prodded Doncic during a postgame interview whether the matchup against Gobert was what the Mavericks were looking for in that final sequence. Obviously, a point guard will take a matchup against a center when he can get it, and Doncic made the most of it.
But more and more voices are being irritated by Green's coverage on TNT. Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that TNT needs to get Green off of its coverage because his hate of Gobert makes for "awful television."
It's certainly been overkill from Green. And of course, he's already writing off a potential Wolves comeback as they face a 2-0 series deficit with the series shifting to Dallas Sunday night for Game 3. Perhaps Gobert and the Wolves can quiet him with a convincing bounce-back victory.