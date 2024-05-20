Frustrated Nuggets coach Michael Malone calls reporter's question 'stupid'
The Denver Nuggets will not repeat at NBA champions after blowing a 20-point second-half lead in Game 7 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. The shocking loss came on inside Denver's Ball Arena, where head coach Michael Malone struggled to contain his frustration during his postgame press conference.
Reporter: "How hard is it to absorb a loss like this after going ahead by 20?"
Malone: "Next question, man. The season's over. That's what's hard. (Expletive) being up 20. The season's over. You don't understand that. The season's over, it's hard. Stupid (expletive) questions."
The Nuggets led 58-38 with just over 10 minutes left in the third quarter before Minnesota went on a dominating run, cutting the deficit to 67-66 entering the fourth quarter and then outscoring Denver 32-23 over the final 12 minutes.
Overall, the Wolves outscored the Nuggets 60-37 in the second half, including 60-31 after going down by 20 points.
The tone from the other press conference podium with Minnesota head coach Chris Finch was one of reflection and appreciation.
"Special moment. This is a helluva team with the best player on the planet," Finch said, noting Nikola Jokic's greatness. "The series was wild and this game was just a microcosm of the entire series."
The Timberwolves will host the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday.