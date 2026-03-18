Anthony Edwards, Barack Obama Trade Trash Talk in New Chicago Promo Video

Anthony Edwards is clearly not afraid of any competition. From taking on the world’s best basketball players on a near-nightly basis, to competing against Olympic-level ping-pong players—and even a former president—the Wolves star doesn’t back down.

Already having previous history with former President Barack Obama, Edwards added another chapter in a recently released video teasing the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

In the video, Obama is preparing to do an interview when he’s interrupted by a text message. He replies that he’s busy, but the unknown texter responds, “u scared.” Obama then heads outside to find Edwards shooting hoops. After some initial trash talk from Ant (“I see what’s going on with your jump shot.”), Obama joins him on the court.

The duo go back and forth shooting hoops, competing at ping-pong, and playing Connect Four—all while chirping at each other.

“See, I’m going to take it deep. I’m not sure you’ve got the range,” Obama says to Edwards before launching a long-range shot.

“The bank’s open on Sundays for me,” Edwards responds after being asked if he’s ever made a bank shot.

At one point during their ping-pong match, Edwards repeatedly tells Obama to “open that hand up,” attempting to coach the former president on his technique.

When they switch to Connect Four, Obama asks the producers to remind him how to play. Edwards quickly offers his own version of the “rules.”

“I think it goes you put a blue chip, I put a red chip… but you gotta let me win,” Ant says.

The two finish by dipping their legs in a pool, with Obama saying, “Next one is going to be on my home court at the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago.”

It's just the latest chapter between the two. At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Edwards is seen in the Netflix documentary Court of Gold telling Obama that he is "the truth."

Speaking with 76ers star Joel Embiid about Edwards, Obama says, “He can hoop a little bit, huh?” Embiid responds, “Just a little bit.” With his trademark confidence, Edwards fires back at both Embiid and the former president: “Man, y’all better stand down. I’m the truth.”

Ant telling Obama that he’s the Truth lmaoo confidence is A1 pic.twitter.com/B0XiKG3nAV — Vévo (@vevosuave) February 18, 2025

Later that year, in an interview on The Young Man and The Three podcast, Obama expressed his admiration for Edwards. When asked about his favorite young NBA stars to watch, Obama mentioned Edwards, along with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Memphis guard Ja Morant.

“Anthony Edwards, I enjoy,” Obama said. “Because he’s just got a charisma on the court, and you can tell he’s having fun out there. He likes the smack talk and the challenge. He’s so young that he hasn’t figured it out to that next level. A guy like Luka (Dončić), who’s been playing pro ball since he was 15, is seeing the court in a different kind of way than Anthony Edwards is—but over the next few years, what he’s going to be doing…”

After taking home MVP honors at the 2026 All-Star Game, Edwards was asked whether Obama’s presence gave him extra motivation. Edwards said it “for sure” gave him an added boost.

“He my favorite person in the world,” Edwards said. “We was kicking it yesterday. I had a great time. I told him I was going to put on a show for him.”

The promotional video ends with a message saying all visitors are welcome when the building opens in June—with an asterisk adding, “Even Anthony Edwards.”