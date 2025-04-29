'He's seizing that moment': Ex-NBA star says Ant separates from MJ, D-Wade with key weapon
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the brink of eliminating LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs and advancing to a possible second round matchup with the Golden State Warriors. It's a fun time to be a Wolves fan, and it's about to get more exciting when you read and hear what former NBA guard Quentin Richardson said about Edwards.
Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Richardson compared Edwards to Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade. While Jordan and Wade have titles and MVPs to their names, Richardson noted an aspect of Edwards' game that separates him from Jordan and Wade.
"My first comparison, when I first found out about him, D-Wade was the one telling me about him because D-Wade's college coach, Tom Crean, coached Ant in college," Richardson said. "That was my first comp for him, but to me, he separates himself from either of those, MJ or D-Wade, with his 3-point shooting ability. He made over 300 threes this year. There wasn't but a handful of guys that's ever done that. He really is shooting the ball at a high clip, and I think thats the biggest difference between him and the other two guys.
"But once he starts slashing to the hole, that's where all the similarities and all of the things about D-Wade and MJ come into play. When he hits that launch pad, he definitely gives you the MJ feel or the D-Wade vibe in different ways. We've seen him put everything together. He's the star in the series where you've got LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He's been the biggest star in the series, and that definitely says a lot."
The defining moment of the series may have come in Game 4 when Edwards was whistled for a foul when he two-hand shoved LeBron multiple times while defending him the lenght of court. According to Richarson, that was Edwards acknowledging the gravity of the situation.
"That's him saying, 'I'm here. I want the smoke. I'm not running from it. I know who you are but I don't care. I'm trying to show everybody who I am.' You gotta appreciate the way this kid is going out there and competing," Richardson said.
"He gets the chance to go out here and knock off greatness and he's seizing that moment."