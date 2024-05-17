How a 'hype video' sparked Timberwolves to Game 6 win over Nuggets
With a pivotal Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets ahead, the Timberwolves coaching staff put together a video for the team to watch Thursday.
It wasn't a typical film session type of video. It wasn't pointing out everything that went wrong from Game 3 through Game 5. It was actually more of a highlight reel, showing the plays they made that allowed them to take care of business against the Nuggets in Games 1 and 2.
"It was kind of like a hype video," Jaden McDaniels said.
It included highlights like McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker trapping Jamal Murray and clips that showed how efficient their offense can be. It was a reminder of the types of winning plays the Timberwolves have made against the Nuggets. It showed they can beat them, even if they were facing a 3-2 series deficit entering Thursday night's win-or-go-home Game 6.
"Just showing us that we were able to compete with these guys and like we've done it before and we've won games, so just being able to see that and just trying to recreate things we've seen on the video," McDaniels said.
The Timberwolves were certainly able to replicate their performances from Games 1 and 2. They looked every part of the team that went into Denver and stole two games on the defending champions' home court, and then some. The end result was a blowout 115-70 victory that evens the series at three games apiece and forces a deciding Game 7 Sunday night in Denver.
"Everybody started to believe after that little edit that they put together, and I can tell the energy shifted after that little edit, so that was big time," said Anthony Edwards, who scored a game-high 27 points in the victory. "I told them that was big time putting the edit together."
The Wolves followed suit with a big-time performance. With their backs against the wall facing elimination, they played arguably their best game of the postseason. They'll need to replicate the magic again on Sunday in Denver, and after Thursday's performance, they shouldn't have any trouble believing they can.
They have plenty more material for another hype video.