Kendrick Perkins way off with his 'hot take' on Anthony Edwards, Wolves
After two straight trips to the Western Conference finals, are the Wolves on the verge of losing their franchise player Anthony Edwards, if they don't make the Finals?
No.
But it sure does make a good headline. Or a good "hot take" if you're looking to rile up a fanbase, as ESPN's Kendrick Perkins found out this week. Chatting on the Road Trippin' podcast, Perkins was asked for his NBA hot take, which he responded with: "If Anthony Edwards don't reach the NBA Finals, he's going to request a trade from Minnesota."
It's a common theme among national pundits to say that the big fish in a "small pond," in this case Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, will eventually demand out. And in the NBA over the last decade, that's generally been the reality. But so far, Edwards has given no indication of discontent in Minnesota, or against the franchise that has built a roster around him that can compete.
Perkins added to his bold prediction by pointing out that Ant is paid only $45 million, saying, "It's not really at the top of the top." He goes on to state that former Suns guard Bradley Beal was making $52 million in Phoenix.
As Wolves insider Dane Moore pointed out, Ant is making, and has made, the maximum amount of money allowed to an NBA player that was drafted where and when he was, and based on what he has achieved. Under the current CBA, the Wolves are not allowed to pay him a single cent more than they already have, or are scheduled to under his current contract.
"He was the No. 1 overall pick, giving him the largest possible rookie scale contract of anyone in his class. 4 years, $44 million," said Moore on his personal twitter account Friday. "He then signed a max contract extension off of his rookie deal. Max contracts after your rookie deal are typically for 25% of the cap -- but because Ant made All-NBA the year before his new deal, he was able to get 30% of the cap. And he did get that. Again, literally the most possible money you can earn on your second contract. 5 years, $245 million."
Even if the Wolves wanted to, they could not legally pay Ant any more than they have. According to Moore, next offseason Edwards will be eligible to sign an extension that could, and probably will, take him up to 35% of the cap. Which will equal around $80 million per year, depending on how high the cap rises.
The Wolves, thus far, have done nothing to give Ant reason to want out. They've paid him all that they legally could. They've built a roster that can compete. The organization clearly understands what they have in Ant, and seem set on keeping him in Minnesota and happy.