Kevin Garnett would 'love to' return to MN but wants 'to be on the same page'
Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett isn't sure what his future with the organization holds, though he's not ruling out closer ties now that new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are gaining full control of the franchise. The greatest Wolves player ever has stayed away from the organization for years after a public falling-out with outgoing owner Glen Taylor.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Taylor, the team's owner since 1994, has agreed to sell the franchise to Lore and Rodriguez, bringing an end to a years-long drama surrounding the sale of the Wolves. Taylor lost an arbitration dispute in February and will not appeal, which means the only thing remaining is approval from the NBA Board of Governors.
In the immediate wake of the February arbitration ruling, speculation naturally began to arise about what it could mean for the future of Garnett and the Wolves. Garnett holds nearly every notable franchise record, including games (970), minutes played (36,189), points (19,201), rebounds (10,718), assists (4,216), blocks (1,590), and steals (1,315). But because of his disdain for Taylor, he hasn't yet had his jersey retired by the franchise.
Speaking on the KG Certified podcast recently, Garnett said he didn't know whether he sees himself having an increased impact or presence in the organization under the new ownership group.
"I've talked to Marc and Alex before and I'm sure we'll have another positive conversation," he said.
Garnett's co-host Paul Pierce said with the new ownership group taking over it was time for KG to have his jersey retired and even get a statue outside Target Center. The 15-time All Star balked at that, saying, "I'm not really in that space though, bro. If I'm being honest."
"It's all good. I ain't in that space right now," Garnett said. "I ain't in that space. I'm doing something else right now. I got another takeover I'm locked in, that I don't know if I can devote my time to something like the NBA. The NBA is an everyday thing and they need you every day. I don't have time to be an everyday thing."
It sounds like Garnett isn't particularly interested in having a role with the Wolves because of other things he has going on, but it's unclear how that would prevent him from at least having his jersey retired and getting a statue in Minneapolis.
When asked if he ever sees himself going back to Minnesota, Garnett said he would "love to."
"I would want to be on the same page though," continued Garnett. "I would want to be on the same page. A lot of the concerns that I have, or at least some of the things that I want to actually grow and develop in Minnesota, have nothing to do with the court. Communities and the bondage and bringing the city back together is what I'm on.
"I want to go back and touch the guys and have everybody be excited by the Timberwolves, and the Twins, and the Vikings, and the Wild, and the University of Minnesota and the Gophers and all that s***. So, I'm on that. If they want to do something like that, I'm with it, I'm all for that. But again, I'm building something and I'm locked in on something. I'm committed to what I'm doing too."