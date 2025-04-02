All Timberwolves

Report: Glen Taylor transferring full ownership of Timberwolves, Lynx to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez

The drama that began in 2021 appears to be coming to an end, with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez set to take over full ownership of the Timberwolves and Lynx.

Joe Nelson

Sep 27, 2021; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Current owner Glen Taylor and limited partners and alt-governors for the Minnesota Timberwolves Alex Rodriguez and Mark Lore hold up jerseys after answering questions at a press conference at media day. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
After three decades under the rule of owner Glen Taylor, the transition process is officially taking place with Taylor now expected to complete the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx to billionaire Marc Lore and former MLB superstar-turned-business mogul Alex Rodriguez.

Shams Charania is reporting Wednesday that Taylor has elected not to challenge an arbitration panel's recent ruling in favor of Lore and Rodriguez after Taylor attempted to back out of the sale in March 2024. That means the year-long drama is over, with full ownership going to Lore and Rodriguez so long as the NBA Board of Governors approves the sale.

Completion of the sale is dependent on 23 of 30 members of the NBA's Board of Governors approving the agreement, which will see Taylor sell the professional basketball franchises for $1.5 billion. Taylor bought the Timberwolves in 1994 for $94 million.

Challenging the February ruling from a trio of arbitrators would've been difficult, as Taylor would've needed to take the case to federal court. According to Jon Krawczynski, the only way the ruling could be overturned in federal court would require Taylor to show evidence that the arbitrators were compromised.

It's unclear when the NBA's Board of Governors will vote. This is a developing story.

JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

