'Make that next step': Did LeBron James pass the torch to Anthony Edwards?
The majority of the national media heavily favored the Lakers to take down the Timberwolves, but it was Minnesota that turned around and knocked LA out of the playoffs in only five games. LeBron James and Anthony Edwards had an interaction after Game 5, and it sounds like James is rooting for the Wolves to make a deep run.
"Ya'll make that next step now, come on," James said to Edwards after Wednesday's game.
Edwards made a statement last postseason when he knocked out his childhood idol, Kevin Durant, and the Phoenix Suns, but he might've just made a bigger one, knocking out James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
With players like James, Durant and Stephen Curry nearing the end of their careers, the talking heads have been looking for the passing of the torch moment, for the younger generation. The question of 'Who's the next face of the NBA?' seems to be asked daily. Edwards just made a huge case.
Wednesday night was far from Edwards' best playoff performance. He was 0-11 from three-point range, and he finished with only 15 points, but he added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Most importantly, he had zero turnovers. It clearly wasn't his night shooting the ball, but he deferred to his teammates, and it paid off on the scoreboard.
The Wolves will face either the Warriors or Rockets in the next round, and Golden State currently leads that series 3-2 after Houston took Game 5. If the Warriors advance, Curry and Draymond Green could be the next veteran players from the older generation that Edwards takes care of in the postseason.
The media narratives often look for a clear moment, where there's a changing of the guard, but we might've actually seen the start of it on Wednesday night.