Mavericks' Dereck Lively says Rudy Gobert had 'zero' business playing in West finals
Dereck Lively II is just months removed from helping the Dallas Mavericks reach the NBA Finals. The 20-year-old is a defensive force in the paint and a constant lob threat for Mavericks guards Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. He's got a bright future in the league, but he clearly doesn't respect his elders.
Rudy Gobert, who has four Defensive Player of the Year awards to his name and was in the middle of the NBA's No. 1-rated defense with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, took verbal fire from Lively and Theo Pinson when the two former teammates answered a question from a fan about playing time in the league being based on how much money a player makes.
Pinson: “Perfect example, they played the Minnesota Timberwolves, there’s zero reason Rudy Gobert should’ve been on that court.”
Lively: “Zero.”
Pinson: “But, you are paying him about $40-$50 million, you better get your a** out there and figure it the f*** out.”
Lively: “And he didn’t.”
Pinson: “And he didn’t.”
Lively: “He did not.”
It's unclear if the chat went further because the only available video is the clip below. The full interview has proved difficult to find.
Pinson is the regular host of the Nike EYBL interviews. The 28-year-old played for the Mavericks from 2021-23 and spent last season in the G League.
Lively and the Mavericks knocked the Timberwolves out of the playoffs in the Western Conference Finals, and it's fair to say that Minnesota never would've gone as far as they did last season without Gobert stabalizing and leading the best defense in the league.
Alas, Lively is just the latest player to publicly rip on Gobert. Draymond Green has been doing so for years, while more recently there has been public criticisms offered by Chauncey Billups and Dwight Howard.