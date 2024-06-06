Mike Conley Jr.: 'I would be surprised' if Timberwolves break up core
After falling short in the Western Conference finals, many are wondering if the Timberwolves will make any changes this offseason. Point guard Mike Conley Jr. is confident that things will look very similar when the team takes the court for the 2024-25 season.
Conley appeared on Dan Barreiro's KFAN radio show Wednesday and was asked about his thoughts on the team's offseason. He essentially said that he would be surprised if Minnesota made any big changes to its core.
"I would be surprised. We know who we are and who we got. We have a team that is built more for the playoffs than anything. There is no harm in falling to the opportunity and trying again," Conley said. "That doesn't mean we have to make some world-breaking move or do something crazy to shake up the team unless that's what [the front office] wants to do and is something that is going to make us better. At the end of the day, this group is tight and together. We've succeeded and failed together, so I think this team has been through a lot."
Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels and Conley are all on contract with the Wolves until at least the 2025-26 season, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be a free agent after the 2024-25 season and Naz Reid could become a free agent if he declines his player option for the 2025-26 season.
If the Timberwolves want to shake things up it would have to be via trade and with a lack of significant draft capital it would have to be trading away one of their core players. Following their deep playoff run and reaction on social media, it seems as if all seven guys of the main rotation players are happy with their roles on the team.
At the end of the day if a team comes calling with an offer, Tim Connelly and Minnesota's front office cannot refuse, they would have to listen, but it looks like things could be looking pretty similar next season at Target Center.