NBA hits Anthony Edwards with a fine for the 5th time this season
- It's the fifth time Edwards has been fined this season.
- Fines have totaled $245,000 during the 2024-25 for Edwards.
The NBA has hit Anthony Edwards with a $35,000 fine for "failing to leave the court in a timely manner" after he was ejected from Minnesota's Feb. 27 game against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Edwards was ejected after being assessed a second technical foul in the 111-102 loss. After being tossed, Edwards lingered on the court and then tossed the basketball into the crowd behind one of the hoops.
He now leads the NBA with 16 technical fouls this season. His 16th earned him a one-game suspension, which he served Friday night when the Timberwolves fell on the road to the last-place Utah Jazz.
Every two technical fouls going forward will warrant another one-game suspension for Edwards.
This marks the eighth time Edwards has been fined by the NBA in his career, and five of them have come this season at a total cost of $245,000.
- Sept. 20, 2022: $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.
- Aug. 9, 2023: $50,000 for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena.
- Jan. 31, 2024: $40,000 for repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating.
- Nov. 17, 2024: $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court.
- Dec. 9, 2024: $25,000 for using profane language during an interview.
- Dec. 29, 2024: $100,000 for using profane language during a live television interview.
- Jan. 13, 2025: $50,000 for making an obscene gesture toward an official.
- March 1, 2025: $35,000 for failing to leave the court after being ejected