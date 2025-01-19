NBA rescinds Anthony Edwards' tech for spiking basketball
On Saturday, the NBA rescinded the technical foul that was issued to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards after he spiked the basketball high in the air at the end of the first half of Friday night's game against the New York Knicks.
After the second-quarter buzzer sounded, Edwards spiked the basketball, which sailed high above the court before he caught it. League rules prohibit players from spiking the ball, considering it an "overt gesture that exceeds the respect for the game guidelines." But that rule is typically only applicable when it's during play; Edwards spiked it after the buzzer.
"It's been rescinded, rightfully so," Wolves coach Chris Finch said before Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That technical foul would have been Edwards' 10th of the season; by NBA rules, a player is suspended for one game after he receives 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two techs after that comes an additional one-game suspension. With the season just halfway through, Finch said the technical foul issue is something they've discussed with Edwards.
"We've been here in seasons past, and he's always had the ability to kind of course correct and temper," Finch said.
The Wolves are back in action Saturday night, taking on the Cavaliers in an 8 p.m. tipoff at Target Center in Minneapolis.