Foot injury to sideline Terrence Shannon Jr. for at least two weeks

Have you ever heard of a left foot abductor hallucis strain? It's the injury that will sideline Wolves forward Terrence Shannon Jr. for at least two weeks.

Shannon left Thursday's game against the Nuggets with left foot soreness. He then took an MRI at the Mayo Clinic, which revealed a left foot abductor hallucis strain. He has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets, and he'll now be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to the team.

Shannon was expected to take a leap in production this season, and that hasn't been the case. He has averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game on 39.5% shooting from the field and a 40.5% mark from three-point range. He has missed nine games already due to injury, and it's clear that his foot injury has been a nagging issue.

Minnesota will now likely look towards players such as Jaylen Clark to fill Shannon's 12.8 minutes per game off the bench. The Wolves used the 27th overall pick to select Shannon in the 2024 NBA Draft with hopes that he could be a rotational player on a championship contender. He's still only 25 years old, and he'll have to get healthy before he can prove that.

