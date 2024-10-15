New details emerge on what Rick Brunson said to Donte DiVincenzo at MSG
New details have emerged regarding the verbal altercation between Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson following Sunday's preseason game at Madison Square Garden.
"Sucka s**t man," Brunson said, according to ESPN via the NY Post. "That was some sucka s**t. I’ma let you live brother."
Brunson was obviously referring to the situation in the first quarter where DiVincenzo barked at the Knicks' bench before shooting a free throw.
"You talked to me," DiVincenzo responded. "I was talking to Thibs. You want to bring it out here for the camera."
It all began during that first-quarter free throw attempt when DiVincenzo, who was traded from the Knicks to the Wolves a couple weeks ago, had some words for Tom Thibodeau after hitting a floater and getting fouled. "Can't finish, right Thibs?" DiVincenzo said (not "thanks for the trade, Thibs" as was initially misheard). "Can't finish, right?"
That's when Brunson may have said something back from the bench. DiVincenzo's response, perhaps directed his way, was "that's what happens when they let you run the show. Let daddy be in charge."
DiVincenzo said after the game that his comments were directed "in the general direction" of the Knicks' bench. But the "daddy" comment — Brunson is the father of Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson — and Rick's words for DiVincenzo afterwards seem to tell the story of who Donte was talking to. The rumor is that Brunson was an advocate for the trade that brought Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and sent Julius Randle and DiVincenzo to Minnesota.
DiVincenzo declined to elaborate further on the interaction with Brunson, saying they'd work it out privately. He noted that his relationship with Jalen, who is his best friend, won't be affected.
Both sides have moved on from this situation and are focused on the start of the season, but it's something to keep in mind ahead of the two regular season meetings between the Wolves and Knicks, which will take place on Dec. 19 in Minnesota and Jan. 17 in New York.