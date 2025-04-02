New fan video gives wild view of Timberwolves-Pistons brawl
Oh, you thought you'd already seen the most up-close and personal view of the March 30 brawl between the Timberwolves and Pistons? Maybe you have, but a new fan video has spread onto the internet and it appears to be as close to the action as was possible.
The video, originally uploaded to Instagram on a private account, has made its way on X and it appears to give a front-row view of the fight from a fan.
It's unclear who is chirping in the video, but it sounds like someone says "ow" as soon as Donte DiVincenzo overpowers Ron Holland II and throws him into the cameraman seated on the baseline.
Moments later, a voice, likely a fan, repeatedly yells, 'What the f*** is you talking about?' That same voice also repeatedly says, 'Get off of him, bro," perhaps referring to the cameraman, Holland or Naz Reid, who were at the bottom of the pile. He then says in despair, 'They spilled my drink and everything, bro."
We can't be 100% sure, but it also sounds like Rudy Gobert, who was reaching into the pile in an effort to calm things down, appears to say, "Chill, chill." Here's the video from the front-row fan.
The field resulted in the NBA handing out suspensions to five players. Reid and DiVincenzo were suspended one game apiece for the Timberwolves. For Detroit, Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two games, while Holland and Marcus Sasser got one-game suspensions.