News of LeBron, Luka and Austin Reaves injuries after Wolves bounce Lakers
Had the Los Angeles Lakers extended the best-of-seven series against the Minnesota Timberwolves to a Game 6, they very likely would've been significantly short-handed.
LeBron James would've been unlikely to play in the rest of the series after reportedly suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee when he collided with Donte DiVincenzo during Minnesota's series-clinching Game 5 win Wednesday night.
Luka Doncic was dealing with a back injury after he fell awkwardly on physical drive to the hoop during the first half of Wednesday's game, and news broke Friday that Austin Reaves played Games 4 and 5 with an unreported toe injury.
Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane reports that Reaves was dealing with a big toe sprain, which is commonly referred to as turf toe. Per Lane, Reaves likely would've missed 2-4 weeks had the injury occurred during the regular season.
In the end, the Wolves dominated the series while James and Doncic were healthy for the first three games. Reaves was essentially a non-factor, and it may not have mattered in the end because none of them, healthy or otherwise, would've been able to stop Rudy Gobert from scoring 27 points and gobbling up 24 rebounds in the decisive Game 5 victory for Minnesota.
On top of that, Doncic and Reaves were clearly targeted as defensive liabilities by Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels. The Lakers simply did not match up well with the Wolves, and the result is an early May entrance into the offseason while the Wolves await the Warriors or Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals.