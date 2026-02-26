Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable on the team's injury report for Thursday night's marquee matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers are listing Leonard with left ankle soreness, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP has been a bit of a iron man (by his standards) as of late, missing just three games since Nov. 23. In fact, Leonard is still eligible for awards and All-NBA this season, as he's only missed 13 games.

According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Leonard was at practice ahead of Thursday's game, so it would "be a surprise" if he was unable to suit against Minnesota.

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is questionable, as he was for Sunday vs Magic. He was at practice so it would be a surprise if he doesn't play vs Timberwolves.



Leonard has a four-game cushion for award eligibility. https://t.co/5u06Rbzq7L — Law Murray 🏴‍☠️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 26, 2026

That's good news for the Clippers, but they are still 5.5-point home underdogs in this matchup. Los Angeles upset the Wolves earlier this month, but oddsmakers aren't buying Leonard and company to earn another win on Feb. 26.

Kawhi enters this game averaging 28.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3. He's a serious All-NBA candidate, as the Clippers are back in the play-in mix after starting the season just 6-21. L.A. is 23-21 when Leonard suits up in the 2025-26 campaign.

Here's a look at the best prop bet for Leonard with the Clippers star trending in the right direction to play on Feb. 26.

Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet vs. Timberwolves

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kawhi Leonard OVER 29.5 Points (-108)

Earlier this month, Leonard took 30 shots and scored 41 points in a blowout win over the Timberwolves, and he's been on a scoring rampage since the trade deadline.

Leonard is averaging 28.0 points per game in the 2025-26 season, and he's attempting the second-most shots per game of his career (19.8). Since Feb. 1, he's averaging 29.3 points per game over a 10-game stretch, scoring 30 or more points in four games, including his last two matchups.

The Timberwolves are a top-10 defensive team this season, but they didn't have an answer for Kawhi back on Feb. 8. Plus, with Darius Garland still out and John Collins questionable, the Clippers have to rely on Leonard to lead the way scoring the ball.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

