'Not anywhere close': Steph Curry signals caution with hamstring injury
Steph Curry is going to miss at least the next three games of the best-of-seven series between the Timberwolves and Warriors, and based on his tone when talking with reporters on Thursday, he might be done for the series.
Asked about the temptation to rush back from hamstring injury he suffered in Game 1, Curry, who was at Golden State's shoot-around before Game 2 Thursday night, said he's not close to thinking about his return.
"Eventually there will be conversations like that. I’m not anywhere close to that right now so I'm not rushing it," Curry said. "There has to be a natural healing process that happens and the body will tell you even if you're able to do normal basketball movements pain-free and all that stuff. And I know how tricky hamstrings can be where they can fool you and think that it's healed even if you don't feel anything. That gray area will be confusing, I'm sure, but I'll do everything in my power to get back."
The Warriors confirmed Wednesday that Curry suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during the second quarter of Golden State's 99-88 win over Minnesota in Game 1 Tuesday night. The team said Wednesday that Curry would be reevaluated in a week, which means he's out for Game 2 Thursday, Game 3 Saturday, and Game 4 Monday.
"It'll be one of those, after a week, like really reevaluating every day to kind of understand when it's safe just to even thnk about playing, let alone how much can you push it," Curry said.
Game 5 is next Wednesday, May 14. If he's close then, he'll have a few extra days to heal and prepare for Game 6 on Sunday, May 18. If the series goes the distance, Game 7 will be played in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 20.