Rudy Gobert bullies Bam Adebayo in Wolves' blowout win over Heat

The Timberwolves faced the Heat on Tuesday for the second time in four days, but this time it was at the Target Center. Minnesota dominated Miami 122-94 in a complete all-around performance.

All five Wolves starters scored in double figures, but no performance was more impressive than Rudy Gobert. Minnesota's star big man had 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting with 17 rebounds and 2 blocks. What was most impressive was his defense on Heat big man Bam Adebayo, who was held to only 7 points on 3 of 11 shooting.

“When he’s playing like this, he’s a one-man wrecking crew," Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said after the game when asked about Gobert.

Gobert is now 33 years old, but his performance as of late has shown he's still among the NBA's most impactful defenders. Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 26 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the field, with five rebounds and three assists.

Minnesota led 61-54 at halftime, and never really looked back after a huge second quarter. With a 64-50 advantage in total rebounds, the Wolves looked like the more talented team all night. They cruised to an easy 122-94 win.

Tuesday was the Timberwolves' third straight win, and they're now 24-13 on the season. They will be off on Wednesday before hosting Cleveland on Thursday night at the Target Center. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. local time.

