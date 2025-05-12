Report: Steph Curry has 'notable advancement' in his 'race against time'
How big is Game 4 between the Wolves and Warriors Monday night in San Francisco? The answer can be found by looking no further from the fact that Steph Curry appears to be making solid progress in his recovery from a hamstring strain that knocked him out of Game 1 and kept him sidelined in Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven series.
Curry will not play in Game 4 Monday, but there appears to a be a chance that he could be on the floor for Game 5 Wednesday night. If he doesn't play Wednesday, Game 6 on Sunday, May 18 — if the series goes that far — appears to be within reach.
According to Anthony Slater, who covers the Warriors for The Athletic, Curry went through "a pretty strenuous workout" before Minnesota defeated Golden State in Game 3 Saturday night.
"Curry didn’t push it to full speed, according to a team source," Slater reports. "He’s yet to burst or cut or test that left hamstring in a manner that’ll deliver him and Rick Celebrini — the team’s lead medical decision maker — the true information they’ll need on whether the hamstring is healed enough to return deeper in this series. But he went through a medium-speed shooting routine and rode the stationary bike. This was a notable advancement for Curry in his race against time."
With Curry, the Warriors are elite. Without him, they beat the Wolves in Game 1 and gave Minnesota all it could handle in Game 3. That's why Minnesota winning Game 4 and grabbing hold of a 3-1 series lead could be a very important step to avoid a situation where the series is tied 2-2 and a Game 6 is guaranteed.
Curry told reporters after the suffering the hamstring strain that it is the first hamstring injury he's had in his life. He's never even experienced tightness. Since this is a road never traveled for Curry, it's possible that he has Superman hammies like Anthony Edwards has Superman ankles, and if that's the case it could mean a quicker recovery and a legit chance to play in Game 5.
If he doesn't get back for Wednesday's game, the Wolves would be wise to take care of business and eliminate the Warriors before Curry gets say in the outcome of the series.