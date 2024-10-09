Report: Wolves' last preseason game to be rescheduled to make way for WNBA Finals
Minnesota's Oct. 18 preseason game against the Denver Nuggets is being rescheduled to make way at the Target Center in Minneapolis for a potential Game 4 between the Lynx and New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, according to a report from The Next's Howard Megdal.
The Lynx clobbered Connecticut 88-77 to win Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals in front of more than 8,000 fans at Target Center to advance to the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night. They'll now square off in a best-of-five championship series against the Liberty, with Games 1 and 2 at New York followed by 3 and 4 in Minneapolis. If Game 5 is needed, it will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Oct. 18 preseason game is the last for both the Timberwolves and Nuggets. It's unclear when the game will be played, but both teams have openings on Thursday, Oct. 17, as well as Saturday, Oct. 19. Minnesota plays the Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and pushing the preseason contest to Sunday, Oct. 20, would give the Timberwolves only 48 hours before they open the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 22 against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Denver doesn't open the regular season until Thursday, Oct. 24.
Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.