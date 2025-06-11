Reports: Wolves denied Knicks' request to talk to Chris Finch for HC job
The Timberwolves have denied the New York Knicks' request to talk to Chris Finch for their head coaching vacancy, according to various reports. Mike Francesa was first on the news, followed by SNY's Ian Begley and ESPN's Shams Charania. The Knicks were also reportedly denied in their request to interview Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.
New York fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals that concluded a second consecutive 50-win season. Thibodeau, who was hired by the Knicks after a stint in Minnesota, went 226-174 in five seasons with New York (and 24-23 in the playoffs). His firing was a surprise to many around the league.
Finch is arguably the most successful coach in Timberwolves history, presiding over four consecutive trips to the playoffs and back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals. Since being hired midseason to replace Ryan Saunders in 2021, he's led Minnesota to a 209-160 record, as well as a 21-21 mark in the postseason. It's been an unprecedented level of success for a franchise with a rough history.
There has been some criticism of Finch during his Minnesota tenure over things like strategy and adjustments, but for the most part, he's proven to be a high-level NBA head coach. He isn't afraid to hold players accountable, from superstar Anthony Edwards on down, and all indications are that his players respect him and enjoy playing for him.
It's unclear who the Knicks will end up hiring to replace Thibodeau, but their brass is clearly aiming high as they look to contend for a championship. In addition to their requests to speak with Finch and Udoka, they also reportedly have interest in Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
If Finch was intrigued by the Knicks' vacancy, it may have made sense for Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly to allow him to at least interview. This news likely signals that Finch has no desire to coach elsewhere anytime soon. Had things progressed to where New York wanted to hire Finch, they would've had to work out a trade with the Wolves to acquire him.