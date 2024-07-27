Rudy Gobert gets posterized, has last laugh in France's Olympic-opening win
France's opening game in the Paris Olympics didn't start out well for Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. Midway through the first quarter, he tried to contest an alley-oop and wound up on the wrong end of a vicious poster dunk from Brazil's Mãozinha Pereira. That was one of a few quick fouls Gobert picked up early in the game, which limited his minutes.
Gobert and France got the last laugh, however, rallying from an early deficit to beat Brazil 78-66 in the first game of Group B action. Gobert finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist, making all three of his field goal attempts. 20-year-old sensation and reigning NBA rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama led the host nation with 19 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks. 16-year NBA veteran Nicolas Batum also scored 19 for a dangerous-looking France team.
With Wembanyama leading the way, Gobert patrolling the paint, and players like Batum, Evan Fournier, and Frank Nkilitina scoring from the perimeter, France expects to be in mix for a gold medal in these Olympic Games. Their top competition will likely be from the United States and Canada.
Earlier on Saturday, new Timberwolves forward Joe Ingles played just three minutes in Australia's win over Spain. Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Team Canada begin their games with a Group A matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece later on Saturday. Then, Anthony Edwards and the USA will take on Nikola Jokic and Serbia in Group C play on Sunday (10:15 a.m. CT, USA Network).
Here's a reminder on how you can watch all four Wolves players throughout group play at these Paris Olympics.