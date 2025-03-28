Scoreboard watching: Where the Wolves sit in the West on Friday, March 28
- The Wolves, Clippers and Warriors are all in action Friday night.
- Minnesota got some help with the Lakers and Grizzlies losing Thursday night.
Josh Giddey was the hero for the Chicago Bulls Thursday night and in a way he was a big help to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Giddey's half-court buzzer-beater gave the Bulls a shocking win over the Los Angeles Lakers, which helps Minnesota in their pursuit of a top-six seed — and maybe a top-four seed — in the Western Conference playoff race.
Key results Thursday in the NBA:
- Bulls 119, Lakers 117
- Thunder 125, Grizzlies 104
Entering play Friday, the Timberwolves (41-32) control the No. 8 seed in the West, but they're only a half-game behind the seventh-place Warriors (41-31) and the sixth-place Clippers (41-31).
Minnesota is also only three games behind the fifth-place Grizzlies (44-29) and the fourth-place Lakers (44-29).
Key games Friday in the NBA:
- Timberwolves vs. Suns, 7 p.m. CT
- Clippers at Nets, 6:30 p.m. CT
- Warriors at Pelicans, 7 p.m. CT
The Clippers and Warriors and both double-digit favorites to win on the road Friday night, so the pressure is on Minnesota to beat the Suns at home in Minneapolis.
If the Wolves lose and the Clippers and Warriors both win, Minnesota would be 1.5 games behind both with only eight games left in the regular season.
Ideally, Minnesota will take care of business against the Suns, whom they've dominated since last year's playoff sweep, and the Clippers and Warriors lose. In that scenario, Minnesota would jump into sixth place entering Saturday's slate of action in the NBA.