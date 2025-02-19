Steve Kerr tells Anthony Edwards what he needs to do to take the 'next step'
Amid the NBA's All-Star break, Netflix opted to release a documentary titled "Court of Gold"— which follows Team USA en route to the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. There's a clip circulating of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr giving Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards some advice on how he can take the next step as a player.
"Ant, you have such a gift. You were a tailback, just running over people right? When is that going to translate to rebounding? When is that going to translate to finding a body and boom?" Kerr asked.
Edwards mentioned how Chris Finch gets on him for the same issues. His 5.8 rebounds per game this season ties the career-high mark he had in the 2022-23 season, but it's up from the 5.4 he averaged last season.
"That's the next step for you," Kerr continued. "You took such a leap last year from the start of practice to the end of the World Cup. It translated and you become one of the best players in the league. It's the next step. I am watching how hard LeBron practices, I've never seen him practice before. I have seen Steph (Curry). Both of those guys, just talking all the time. Physicality, that's the next step. You got another level you can get to, but it's like all the little boring stuff. Use that body."
In 2023, Edwards shared how Kerr getting on him during a pre-draft workout with the Warriors for his work ethic motivated him to go harder and take another step. Edwards previously played for Kerr at the 2023 World Cup and it's clear they've grown since his pre-draft experience.
Physicality is not something that many outsiders would point out as a hole in Edwards' game, so it's certainly interesting that it's something that Kerr has noticed.
More Timberwolves news and rumors
Stay up to date on all things Timberwolves by bookmarking Timberwolves On SIand subscribing to our YouTube channel.