‘The Trees Are Back’: Timberwolves unveil classic 'Black Trees' uniforms, court
After months — heck, years — of speculation that the iconic Timberwolves "trees" uniforms would be returning, Minnesota it official on Wednesday morning as the team revealed that the "Black Trees" uniforms will be used as the franchise's Classic Edition uniform in 2025-26. And there will be a matching court to go with them.
"THE TREES ARE BACK," the team announced on its social media accounts.
The Wolves have been teasing the uniforms for quite some time, ramping speculation up this week with a "just 'cause" post on social media featuring Kevin Garnett in the "Black Trees" jersey. Then on Tuesday night, the team posted a brief video featuring tree-shaped air freshener, teasing it with "tomorrow."
In addition to the return of the uniforms, the playing surface at Target Center will mirror the jerseys with the team's logo that was used from 1996 to 2008 decorating center court. The sidelines will feature green trees and the classic Timberwolves font.
“Our Black Trees uniforms pay tribute to one of the most defining eras in team and league history, while introducing a new generation of fans to the Timberwolves’ legacy,” said new Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Matt Caldwell.
“These iconic uniforms hold a special place in our community, and bringing them back reflects our commitment to listening to fans and celebrating the moments they value most. We will continue to take a fan-first approach and look forward to unveiling more surprises throughout the season.”
The Black Trees uniforms will be worn for the following 21 home games this season.
- Oct. 26 vs. Indiana Pacers
- Oct. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets
- Oct. 29 vs. L.A. Lakers
- Nov. 29 vs. Boston Celtics
- Nov. 30 vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Dec. 6 vs. L.A. Clippers
- Dec. 8 vs. Phoenix Suns
- Dec. 17 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Dec. 23 vs. New York Knicks
- Dec. 27 vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Jan. 6 vs. Miami Heat
- Jan. 29 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Feb. 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 8 vs. L.A. Clippers
- Feb. 9 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Feb. 22 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- March 3. vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- March 5 vs. Toronto Raptors
- March 20 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- March 25 vs. Houston Rockets
- April 12 vs. New Orleans.
Minnesota will also wear the classic edition uniforms Nov. 9 at Sacramento, Nov. 10 at Utah, Jan. 28 at Dallas, March 22 at Boston, April 7 at Indiana, April 8 at Orlando, and April 10 at Houston.