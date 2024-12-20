'They're not going to like what I say': Anthony Edwards tight-lipped after blowout loss
After getting smoked by Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks, the spotlight is shining hot and bright on Minnesota's inefficient offense. The Timberwolves are averaging just 104.8 points in the past 12 games and they haven't reached 120 points in a game in more than a month.
After the 133-107 blowout loss at home to New York Thursday night, it was no surprise that Anthony Edwards was peppered with questions from reporters about offensive concerns.
"We don't have s***. We don't have no identity," Edwards said when asked about the offensive issues. "I mean we know I'm going to shoot a bunch of shots, we know [Julius Randle] going to shoot a bunch of shots. We don't really know anything else. I mean, it's not on coaches at all, it's on us, we out there playing. We gotta make it easier for each other. Coaches put us in great positions, too, man, but we just don't do it."
Edwards said he has ideas how to fix the offense but he was reluctant to elaborate.
Reporter: A lot of no-pass possessions. How do you work that out?
Edwards: That's a great question. I don't know, man. I play a part in the no-pass offense, a lot of us do. I think that really happens when the lead starts to get out of hand, but we just gotta trust it. tonight we just didn't. I don't think it's a setback or nothing. I don't know what it was, but tonight we just didn't.
Reporter: You say you're a defensive team, but you guys are kind of lacking easy offensive things. Do you have ideas where that could come from?
Edwards: Nope. What coach say? Have you all interview coach yet?
Reporter: He said everything is ball movement.
Edwards: Yeah, whatever he said offensively, I'm just going with whatever he said.
Reporter: As a leader fo this team, what do you want to see on the offensive side?
Edwards: They not going to like what I say, so I'm just going to keep my answer to myself.
Reporter: Are you seeing, when you get downhill, you just get a lot of people at the rim waiting for you?
Edwards: Yeah, if you watch the game there's nothing for me to do when I get downhill. Everybody want me to get downhill. I know that's my strength, I get to the rim, lay the ball up, dunk the ball, but I can't do that if it's no lane. It's not open. Every team we've played did a great job of sitting in the gaps. When I get tot he rim, putting four people at the rim. I'm sorry, people, there's nothing I can do about going to the hole right now.
He continued...