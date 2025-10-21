Three big Minnesota Timberwolves questions ahead of the 2025-26 season
Another highly-anticipated Minnesota Timberwolves season kicks off on Wednesday night in Portland. After back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals, the Wolves should once again be among the contenders in the West, even if the Thunder and Nuggets are the consensus top two teams heading into the season.
First of all, imagine showing the paragraph above to a Timberwolves fan at basically any point from 2005 to 2021. This is the golden age of the franchise, which shouldn't be taken for granted. The fact that we're discussing whether or not the Wolves can break through and get to the Finals this season still requires some getting used to. For so long, the best-case scenario for this team ahead of opening night was to sneak into the playoffs (which happened once in a stretch of 17 seasons).
Before the season begins, let's go over three big questions that will go a long way in determining how successful the 2025-26 campaign is for Minnesota.
1. How smoothly can they replace NAW?
The Timberwolves bring everyone of importance back from last year's WCF team, with one exception. The NBA's second apron rules essentially prevented them from keeping Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and the versatile, dependable, beloved two-way wing wound up signing with the Hawks in the offseason. They'll miss him for a number of reasons.
However, the Wolves are far from doomed without NAW. Their plan to replace him starts with second-year player Terrence Shannon Jr., the 27th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Shannon is already 25 years old and could be primed for a major breakout season as he enters the top eight in the rotation for head coach Chris Finch. He's a relentless attacker of the rim whose swing skills are what NAW was best at: three-point shooting and perimeter defense. If TSJ is above average in those two areas, his scoring ability could make him a seamless Alexander-Walker replacement.
Beyond Shannon, the Wolves also have Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark, and maybe even preseason standout Johnny Juzang as backcourt options deeper down their bench. Each one brings something different to the table, and each one will need to impress to carve out any sort of consistent role.
2. Will Julius and Donte ascend in year two?
If you're looking for avenues for the Timberwolves to improve upon last year's 49-win campaign, this is a big one. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who were acquired from the Knicks in last year's shocking preseason Karl-Anthony Towns trade, have now had a full season and offseason to get more comfortable in Minnesota from a basketball (and life) perspective.
Randle's play is one of the keys to this season for the Wolves. He started slowly last year as both he and the team around him adjusted to each other's style of play. There was inconsistency and frustration. But eventually, after an injury absence in February, Randle found his role and his rhythm down the stretch of the regular season and into the first couple rounds of the playoffs. When he's on his game, the two-time All-NBA selection is capable of regularly flirting with triple doubles and being one of the better No. 2 options in the league.
DiVincenzo's importance shouldn't be overlooked, either. He shot 40 percent from three again last season, but there was some inconsistency to his performance after a breakout season for the Knicks. He may need to take on even more shooting volume with Alexander-Walker gone. Whether he comes off the bench or starts in place of Mike Conley, DiVincenzo is one of the X-factors who can elevate the Wolves' ceiling.
3. Can Ant take that final leap?
In addition to the two topics we've already discussed, there are so many others that could be brought to the table. We could talk about Jaden McDaniels' offense or Rudy Gobert's role or Conley's last stand or Naz Reid's ceiling. But ultimately, the one question that matters more than anything else is how far Anthony Edwards can rise in his sixth NBA season.
Ant has finished seventh in MVP voting and earned second-team All-NBA honors in each of the last two seasons. He's led the Wolves to the WCF twice in a row, with two different primary sidekicks. He's improved his playmaking and his defense and so many other elements of his game. Last year, he made it a mission to become a better three-point shooter, and he went on to lead the league in makes from beyond the arc. He's on a special trajectory.
Now it's time to take that next and final step. To become a legitimate MVP candidate and a first team All-NBA selection. To lead the Wolves past the conference finals and into the NBA Finals. It's what this entire offseason has been about for Edwards, who told The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski he wants to become "unstoppable" and reach the SGA/Luka tier. He's 24 years old now, which is when all-time great shooting guards like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade made the final leap.
If Edwards can do it, the Wolves can absolutely win a championship. It'll require a lot: shot selection, playmaking, defensive effort, and above all else, consistency. There can't be many nights where he doesn't bring it and elevate the team around him, even if his shot isn't falling. If the Wolves are going to get over the hump, it'll be because their superstar led the way.
The pursuit of greatness for Edwards and the Timberwolves starts on Wednesday night.