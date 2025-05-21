Tight game turns into blowout as Timberwolves fall to Thunder in Game 1
It was a tale of two halves for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the first half, they locked down the likely MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Julius Randle was able to get wherever he wanted and they made just enough shots to take a slight edge into the break. But Gilgeous-Alexander found his rhythm after the half and the Oklahoma City Thunder closed the third quarter on a 20-6 run. The Wolves traded baskets for a while, but ultimately got blown out 114-88 by OKC in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
The third-quarter run from the Thunder started with back-to-back buckets from Jalen Williams, and Gilgeous-Alexander hit a jumper that gave OKC a 62-60 lead. Little did they know it then, the Thunder wouldn't trail again. That was the start of a 10-0 run, and it only continued as a four-point halftime deficit became a 10-point Thunder lead entering the final frame.
The Wolves held Gilgeous-Alexander to 11 points on 2-for-13 shooting in the first half, but he exploded for 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting in the third quarter and ultimately finished his night with a game-high 31 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Like he's done all year long, he found his way to the free-throw line, making 11 of 14 from the charity stripe.
As the Wolves looked to get back into it in the fourth quarter, it was Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren who denied their comeback bid. He matched Donte DiVincenzo's 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter with one of his own, dunked on back-to-back possessions and got a tip-in during a stretch with Rudy Gobert off the floor. OKC kept it at an 11-point margin.
And eventually, the Thunder just pulled away as the Wolves could no longer match them shot for shot. It was yet another rough shooting night in the playoffs for Minnesota, which shot just 35% from the field and 29% from 3-point range.
Randle kept the Wolves afloat for a while despite some shooting struggles, scoring 20 of his team-high 28 points in the first half, but he was held scoreless in the third quarter as OKC pulled away. Anthony Edwards never really found a rhythm, posting 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting, nine boards and three assists. No other Wolves players scored in double figures.
Williams finished with 19 points, eight boards, five assists and five steals. Holmgren had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Turnovers proved a big problem for Minnesota, even when things were going well in the first half. The Wolves gave it away 19 times, which turned into 31 points for the Thunder. Meanwhile, they only scored 10 points on 14 OKC giveaways.
Despite a strong start and a halftime lead, the Wolves found themselves on the wrong side of a blowout. They'll need more from everyone up and down the roster if they want a shot at the NBA Finals. OKC surely won't make the road easy.